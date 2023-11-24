Israeli hostage reported as dead while with Islamic Jihad returned alive

Hannah Katzir was one of 13 Israeli hostages returned to Israel from Hamas on Friday evening.

The only surprise: She had been reported dead earlier this week, having allegedly died due to an Israel Air Force airstrike while being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The report about her apparently untrue demise claimed that she had "medical complications" that resulted in her death.

She was identified as alive a couple of hours after the hostages had been transferred to the Red Cross, which then brought them to Egypt, where they were transferred in turn to Israeli forces.

Two weeks prior to the false announcement of Katzir's death, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video of her where she said, "I am in a place that is not mine. I miss home, my children, my husband Rami, and my whole, dear, beloved family. The thirteen hostages released from Gaza on Friday, November 24, 2023 (credit: The Jerusalem Post)

"I send you my warm greetings," she concluded. "I love you and I hope I will be able to see you next week. I hope everyone is safe and sound."

She had been one of two potential hostages that were set to be released then; hence the message about seeing family. Advertisement

Who is Hannah Katzir?

Katzir is described by friends and family as being a woman with a "whole heart" who will always "give to others."

Katzir worked as a nanny for many years in the kibbutz and her acquaintances described her and her murdered husband Rami as "a dynamic duo, an inseparable couple."

She has three children and six grandchildren.