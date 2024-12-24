Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, reached an agreement on Tuesday with rebel faction leaders to dissolve all groups and consolidate them under the Defense Ministry, according to a statement from the new Syrian general administration.
Syria's al-Sharaa agrees with rebel factions to merge Defense Ministry
By REUTERS12/24/2024 12:47 PM
By REUTERS12/24/2024 10:18 AM
By REUTERS12/24/2024 04:24 AM
By REUTERS12/24/2024 12:28 AM
By REUTERS12/24/2024 12:22 AM
By MAARIV12/23/2024 08:42 PM
By REUTERS12/23/2024 08:16 PM
By YAKI ADAMKER12/23/2024 07:31 PM
By REUTERS12/23/2024 03:38 PM