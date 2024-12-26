Jerusalem Post
IDF officer killed, Two Soldiers seriously wounded in northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Maj. Hod Shriebman was killed in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Maj. Shriebman, 27, from Tzofit, served as a company commander in the Multi-Dimensional Unit (888).

In the same incident, another soldier from Unit 888 was seriously wounded. 

In a separate incident in northern Gaza, a tank commander from the 9th Battalion of the Iron Trails Brigade (401) was seriously wounded.

Both wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

