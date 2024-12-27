Israeli air force carries out strikes in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon - report

The Israeli air force reportedly struck the Bekaa Valley region of Lebanon, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese media outlet Al Akhbar reported on Friday morning.

According to the report, Israel targeted the outskirts of Qousaya with two missiles.

Al Akhbar added that echoes were heard across the Bekaa valley.

These are the second reported attacks on the region since a ceasefire was reached between Hezbollah and Israel in November, Israeli public broadcaster KAN News noted.

On Thursday, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, claimed that Israel had violated the ceasefire agreement. A Lebanese army soldier stands near UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles in Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, southern Lebanon October 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Karamallah Daher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Violation of 1701

The recent US-brokered ceasefire agreement called for an IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon along with a Hezbollah withdrawal north of the Litani River, upholding the 2006 UNSC Resolution 1701, which ended the previous Israel-Lebanon conflict.

"There is concern at continuing destruction by the IDF in residential areas, agricultural land, and road networks in south Lebanon, UNIFIL wrote. "This is in violation of resolution 1701."

The IDF, however, disputes the charge and has reported a number of instances of Hezbollah members operating in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

On December 17, the IDF reported that it had identified a Hezbollah terrorist loading weaponry onto a vehicle “ in violation of the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon.”

The air force subsequently struck the vehicle.

“The IDF is operating in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military said at the time. “The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens.”

Additionally, other terror elements, aside from Hezbollah, have been identified recently in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley.

Last week, Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al Mayadeen reported that the Lebanese Armed Forces took control of a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine command site in the Beqaa Valley’s Sultan Yacoub.

Reuters contributed to this report.