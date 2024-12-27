Yair Netanyahu: 'Those accused of firing bombs at PM's home were released by an Arab judge. Shame'

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, posted a photo of two of the individuals accused of firing flares at the prime minister's home, and commented, "The suspects in the bombing of the prime minister's residence were released to house arrest by an Arab judge. No evidence of a terrorist act. Shame."

Those pictured were Brig. Gen. Ofer Doron and his son Gal.

The Judicial Authority responded, "Judge Falah is of Druze origin, a lieutenant colonel in the IDF, and holds a doctorate in law. For all Israeli judges, the law and justice stand above all else and nothing else. The judges are undeterred by any threats."