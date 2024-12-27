Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jewish Florida Rep. Hilary Cassel switches to Republicans citing Israel support, terror condemnatio

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jewish Florida Rep. Hilary Cassel, representing District 101, announced on Friday that she would be changing her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, citing the "Democrat Party's failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism."

US intelligence points to misidentification of Azerbaijani plane
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 09:49 PM
Israel reportedly to pursue a broader campaign against Houthis - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 09:07 PM
New York's Bryant Park holiday market in flames
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 07:34 PM
US: Likely Azerbaijan Airlines downed by Russian air defense
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:58 PM
Turkey to allow pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:55 PM
Bashar al-Assad's uncle Rifaat flew from Beirut to Dubai
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 06:27 PM
Injured UN worker evacuated to Jordan after Yemen airport strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 05:31 PM
Investigation reveals that Capt. (res.) Amit Levi was killed in battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 05:03 PM
Sirens sound in Nir Am, after projectile crosses from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 04:49 PM
British PM Keir Starmer's brother dies aged 60
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 04:36 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son accuses courts of bias
By YOAV ITIEL
12/27/2024 04:20 PM
Russia fines TikTok 3 million roubles over legal violations, court says
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 03:22 PM
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Russia's Kuril Islands, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/27/2024 03:20 PM
High air pollution expected in Negev, Arava
By MAARIV
12/27/2024 01:00 PM
IDF warns public of risk of unexploded ordnance in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2024 01:00 PM