Jewish Florida Rep. Hilary Cassel, representing District 101, announced on Friday that she would be changing her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, citing the "Democrat Party's failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism."
Jewish Florida Rep. Hilary Cassel switches to Republicans citing Israel support, terror condemnatio
