Israel Police arrest suspect in murder of 20-year-old in Lod

Israel's central district police arrested a Lod resident on Friday night suspected of being involved in a murder carried out in the city earlier that night, the police spokesperson stated on Saturday. Investigators of the Crime Fighting Unit in the Shefelah region began immediate investigations after they received a report of a shooting in Lod.

The victim, a 20-year-old resident of Ramla, was taken to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead, the police said.

CFU detectives, in cooperation with police from the Lod and Moida stations, arrested the 19-year-old suspect on Friday. He spent the night in detention, and the spokesperson announced that police would seek to extend his detention.