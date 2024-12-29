Over 20 dead so far in South Korean plane crash

Some 28 casualties have been reported so far following a Boeing 737-800 aircraft driving off the runway and crashing into a wall at Muan International Airport in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

A rescue mission has begun to extract the passengers and flight attendants.

There were a total of 181 people, including six crew members, aboard the plane that was returning from Bangkok, the Yonhap report said.

The report also added that most of the passengers were Koreans, except for two Thai nationals.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash, South Korean officials said. This screen grab from video footage captured near Muan International Airport shows black smoke billowing into the air from the airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, December 29, 2024. (credit: YONHAP VIA REUTERS)

According to Newsis, Acting President Choi Sang-mok convened an emergency meeting regarding the accident.

Acting President Sang-mok reportedly instructed to "make every effort to rescue personnel, and to pay special attention to prevent safety accidents involving firefighters during the rescue process." Local media reported that he gave these instructions to the Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety, the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the Commissioner General of the National Fire Agency, the Commissioner General of the National Police Agency, and other relevant organizations

דרום קוריאה: לפחות 23 בני אדם נפצעו לאחר שמטוס ובו כ-180 נוסעים ואנשי צוות סטה ממסלול ההמראה והתנגש בקיר, בנמל תעופה במואן שבדרום המדינה@EranCicurel pic.twitter.com/7zdpKLTIJJ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 29, 2024

The fate of most passengers remains unkown

Of the 175 passengers, only two survivors have been extracted so far, Reuters reported.

South Korea's transport ministry has announced that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This is a developing story.