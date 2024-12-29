Jimmy Carter, former US president, dead at 100

James Earl Carter Jr., known by many as Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away on Sunday at 100, the Carter Center announced on Sunday.

President Carter was a Georgia peanut farmer who went on to broker peace between Israel and Egypt and later received the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.

A Democrat, Carter served as president from January 1977 to January 1981 after defeating Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election.

According to Reuters, Carter lived longer after his term in office than any other US president. Along the way, he earned a reputation as a better former president than he was a president - a status he readily acknowledged.

Years ago, in an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes, Carter revealed he was a fan of the Jerusalem Post. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter wave to the crowd after Jimmy Carter's speech before the 2004 Democratic National Convention, at the FleetCenter in Boston (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

"I read The New York Times, The Washington Post, and read Haaretz and Jerusalem Post from Israel," he said.

A friend to Jews everywhere

The Jewish Democratic Council of America released a statement shortly after his death, saying, “We will remember President Carter as an honest, principled leader who loved America. Following his presidency, he dedicated his life to humanitarian causes and the promotion of democracy and peace around the world. We send our condolences to the Carter family. May his memory be a blessing."

Carter's foreign policy was heavily focused on the Middle East, and his 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty successfully ended the war between the two countries.

Carter considered the Camp David Accords, a peace agreement between Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, to be a major achievement of his, and the Carter Center has stated that it continues to place high importance on peace in the Middle East and promoting human rights.

"President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

"President Carter’s faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy. He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others."

The Empire State Building has released a statement saying the tower will be lit in red, white, and blue tonight to honor the former president.

The Carter family has asked the public to honor the late president's memory with a donation to his foundation, the Carter Center.

The Carter Center announced that it will provide updates about ceremonies and activities to honor the life of President Carter as they become available.

The White House has been notified that Carter has died, CNN reported, citing a Biden administration official. Preparations for the state funeral have begun.

President Bill Clinton

"Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others—until the very end," President Clinton said in a statement.

"From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge... and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David... to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity—he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."