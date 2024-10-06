Former president Jimmy Carter reads the 'Post', resurfaced interview reveals

In a revelation that has left the staff here at The Jerusalem Post delighted, former US president Jimmy Carter revealed that he regularly reads the Post.

He did so, however, 14 years ago.

In an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes, which was conducted in his study, he was asked, "Do you multitask?"

He replied, "Yes, I get up quite early like my father did and like I've done all my life, about 5 o'clock, an I come in here and I answer my urgent email, and I read the news media.

"I read The New York Times, The Washington Post, and read Haaretz and Jerusalem Post from Israel," he continued.

Happy Birthday, Mr. President

While the interview is old, 60 Minutes reshared it in honor of Jimmy Carter's birthday, leading the staff here at the Post to make the delightful little discovery.

Thank you, President Carter!

