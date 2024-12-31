IAF eliminates Nukhba commander who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7

The Israel Air Force (IAF) eliminated Nukhba Platoon Commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah of the Western Khan Yunis Brigade, the military said on Tuesday.

The strike was conducted based on intelligence from the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

Abd al-Hadi Sabah was one of the terrorist leaders who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and, throughout the war, led numerous terror attacks against IDF soldiers, the IDF noted.

Nukhba, PIJ terrorists eliminated on Tuesday

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF and Shin Bet killed Anas Muhammad Saadi Masri, the commander of the northern sector of the rocket unit of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the IDF confirmed.

Masri was described as "a significant figure responsible for executing numerous terrorist operations, managing and directing actions by the organization that targeted Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers." Israeli military vehicles drive through the Philadelphi Corridor area in southern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, September 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Since October 7, Masri had been actively commanding rocket fire from northern Gaza into Israeli border communities. He also oversaw several operatives involved in launching rockets into Israeli territory.