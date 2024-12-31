Jerusalem Post
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate PIJ northern sector rocket unit commander

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 31, 2024

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) have killed Anas Muhammad Saadi Masri, the commander of the northern sector of the rocket unit of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday.

 “An Air Force aircraft, guided by intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman), the Shin Bet, and the Southern Command, struck and killed Masri earlier this month," the statement said.

Masri was described as “a significant figure responsible for executing numerous terror operations, managing and directing actions by the organization that targeted Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.”

The statement added that since October 7, Masri had been actively commanding rocket fire from northern Gaza into Israeli border communities. He also oversaw several operatives involved in launching rockets into Israeli territory.

“Prior to the strike, extensive measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision weaponry, accurate intelligence, and aerial surveillance,” the IDF emphasized.

 “We will continue to strike anyone who promotes or engages in terrorism against Israeli citizens and will work to achieve the objectives of the war," the IDF concluded.

