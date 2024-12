Rocket sirens sounded in Netivot and the Gaza border area, starting at 12:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Israel's emergency medical response service, Magen David Adom, said that it had received no reports of injuries following the alerts.

Last year, shortly after midnight, a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel, triggering rocket alarms in the Gaza border area and central Israel.

This is a developing story.