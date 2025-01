The IDF Personnel Directorate head, Maj.-Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa has instructed that all bereaved families whose loved ones fell on October 7 be allowed to hear the last recordings of their slain loved ones prior to the morning of October 7, the IDF announced Wednesday.

This will be done in accordance with the progress of the investigations and in coordination with the IDF, the military stated.

Any request to provide these recordings to bereaved families will undergo an approval process.