Families of Nahal Oz observers listen to new IDF recordings for first time

By AVRAHAM BLOCH

The families of the observer soldiers who were killed at the Nahal Oz base listened to new recordings from the morning of October 7 (until 7:00 a.m.), in a meeting with IDF Personnel Directorate head, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Bar Kalifa committed to sharing the investigations with the families before they are made public and to revealing any additional information as it emerges.

Some parents heard recordings of their daughters for the first time, while others are still waiting for access. According to the families, there are additional recordings that have not yet been shared with them.

Through their attorney, Gilad Yitzhak Bar-Tal, the families expressed appreciation for Maj. Gen. Bar Kalifa’s approach and his willingness to take responsibility for the failures. The families also expressed hope that the ongoing handling of the matter will be resolved outside the courts.

