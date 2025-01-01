Jerusalem Post
Police arrest parents for murdering eight-year-old special needs child

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YOAV ITIEL
Updated: JANUARY 1, 2025 13:52

Israel Police arrested parents on suspicion of murdering their eight-year-old son with special needs in Harish, near Haifa, Army Radio reported Wednesday. 

On Monday, a man in his 40s reported to the police station regarding the death of his son. The child's body was sent for an autopsy, and the police arrested both of the child's parents on suspicion of involvement in their son's death. 

"The suspect is in a very difficult mental state following his son's death. At this stage, we are awaiting the completion of the investigation to determine the cause of death, which may prove that the suspect is not connected to the alleged murder," Attorney Alaa Atamna, who is representing the father, told Walla.

In 2024, crime in the Arab community claimed the lives of 235 people, nearly matching the number of victims in 2023—the bloodiest year in the country's history—when, according to the Abraham Initiatives organization, 244 Arab citizens were killed. This figure is double that of 2022, which saw 166 homicides.

This is a developing story. 



