IDF troops destroy compound in northern Gaza serving as hideout and terror hub

IDF troops destroyed an entire compound in the “Officers’ Neighborhood” in northern Gaza, which served as a hideout and terror hub for Hamas commanders during the first week of January, the IDF announced Saturday. IDF operates in northern Gaza, January 4, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The area consists of structures that overlook Israeli territory and contain anti-tank missile posts, booby traps, tunnels, numerous explosives, and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli territory.

The operation was completed by Kfir Special Operations Command soldiers in collaboration with Yahalom Unit soldiers under the command of Division 162.