A woman around 40 years old was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack at a supermarket in Haifa, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The assailant was arrested, and the police commander, Deputy Superintendent Eyal Shahar, stated that the suspicion of a terror attack is currently being investigated.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene and administered medical treatment to the victim, who is being transferred to Rambam Medical Center.

This is a developing story.