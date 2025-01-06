Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump reiterates: 'If the hostages aren't released by the time I take office, there will be hell'

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: JANUARY 6, 2025 18:11

President-elect Donald Trump, when asked about his warning that "there will be hell if the hostages aren't released by his inauguration," responded, "That is exactly what I meant. If the hostages are not released by the time I take office, there will be hell—no ‘don’t,’ there will be hell. They need to be released now."

Trump added: "I am Israel’s best friend. I moved the embassy to Jerusalem—everything was good, including the Abraham Accords, and every major positive event in Israel recently was because of me. I must also note that I support peace—now is the time."

Trump's "don't" comment appears to be a jab at US President Joe Biden, who warned other actors in the region who were thinking of attacking Israel shortly after October 7. "To anyone thinking of taking advantage of the situation, I have one word: 'Don't,'" Biden said from Israel on October 10, 2023.

World Food Program condemns alleged Israeli shooting of its Gaza convoy
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 06:00 PM
Two IDF soldiers seriously injured in combat in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 05:59 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu approves new security measures in West Bank
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/06/2025 05:49 PM
Trump says he and Xi have been talking through representatives
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 04:12 PM
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 01:54 PM
Hind Rajab Foundation seeks lawyers to prosecute IDF soldiers, veterans in Thailand - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 01:08 PM
Ten policemen feared killed in bomb blast in central India
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:15 PM
Building in Sderot sustains direct hit after rocket fire from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 12:02 PM
German Christmas market attack death toll rises to six
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 10:35 AM
Syria's foreign, defense ministers arrive in UAE, SANA reports
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:43 AM
South Korea police to consider arresting presidential security members
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:20 AM
Blinken aims to 'cross finish line' on Gaza ceasefire, hostages deal
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:53 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Sakhnin, Beit Jann local council
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 07:19 AM
Australian actor Guy Pearce sports 'Artists4Ceasefire' pin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 06:32 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missiles, South Korea says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 05:11 AM