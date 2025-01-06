Communications Minister Karhi: I will not follow High Court orders

The High Court of Justice issued an interim order on Monday evening extending the terms of office of two members of the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation's board.

The order, which was issued as part of a petition by the Success Association, will remain in effect until the petition is decided or new council members are elected. The petition is intended to prevent a situation in which the two council members end their duties, and the council becomes paralyzed.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi made it clear that he would not comply with the court order, saying, "This interim order was issued without authority and contrary to the law."

He also claimed the order was unconstitutional based on his own assessment. He does not hold a law degree.