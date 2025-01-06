Pro-palestinian protestors gather outside NYU Tisch Hospital in support of Gaza hospital director

Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside of NYU Tisch Hospital on Monday, according to footage published by Within Our Lifetime, the organizers of the demonstration, on their X/Twitter account.

Currently outside of NYU Tisch Hospital at 550 1st Avenue in Manhattan. Join healthcare workers, medics and New Yorkers as we take to the streets for Gaza and to demand the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and the 450+ healthcare workers who have been abducted by israeli… pic.twitter.com/kMSAtcF8bS — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) January 6, 2025

The protesters, including healthcare workers, demanded the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a hospital director in Gaza arrested by the IDF on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.