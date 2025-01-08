Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Raging Los Angeles wildfire engulfs upscale area, triggers evacuations

By REUTERS

A wildfire raged across an upscale section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, sending large billows of smoke over much of the metropolitan area and causing traffic jams as people fled their homes under evacuation orders.

At least 1,262 acres (510 hectares) of the Pacific Palisades area between Santa Monica and Malibu had burned, officials said, after they had already warned of extreme fire danger from dry, powerful winds. The size of the fire grew sixfold in a matter of hours on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported a number homes on fire with flames nearly scorching their cars when people fled the hills of Topanga Canyon, as the fire spread from there down to the Pacific Ocean.

Ron Dermer meets with US National Security Advisor at White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 02:48 AM
Venezuela's Maduro says two US citizens arrested among mercenaries
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 01:53 AM
Israeli killed in snowmobile accident in Romania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 11:46 PM
House speaker set to propose bill sanctioning ICC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 11:27 PM
Trump says he sympathizes with Russia's opposition to Ukraine in NATO
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 10:14 PM
Two men fatally wounded after shooting at company in southern Germany
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 09:35 PM
Movement for Quality Government calls for investigation against Katz
By MAARIV
01/07/2025 09:27 PM
Turkey says it will mount offensive against Kurdish YPG
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 08:58 PM
Netanyahu's attorney unable to find witness to testify on PM's behalf
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/07/2025 08:38 PM
Trump vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 07:50 PM
Syria to take time organizing national dialog, foreign minister says
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 06:32 PM
Netanyahu appoints Miri Regev to lead torch-lighting on Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:27 PM
Syiran airport receives first int'l flight since Assad's fall from Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:13 PM
Police bomb disposal experts remove rocket remnants from school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:11 PM
Police arrest parents on suspicion of purposefully harming their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 03:44 PM