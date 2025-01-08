Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Italian journalist Sala freed from Iran prison, Italian PM's office says

By REUTERS

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala has been freed from detention in Iran and is flying home, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sala, 29, who had been working under a regular journalistic visa, was detained in Tehran on Dec. 19 and held in solitary confinement in the Iranian capital's notorious Evin prison.

Sala was detained three days after an Iranian businessman, Mohammad Abedini, was arrested at Milan's Malpensa Airport on a US warrant for allegedly supplying drone parts that Washington says were used in a 2024 attack that killed three US service members in Jordan.

The Italian statement said Sala had been freed "thanks to intense work on diplomatic and intelligence channels." It made no mention of the Abedini case.

In recent years, Iran's security forces have arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals, mostly on charges related to espionage and security. Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran denies this.

US CENTCOM strikes Houthi underground sites in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 01:48 PM
IAF strikes terrorist cell in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 10:07 AM
EU won’t tolerate attacks on its borders, French FM says
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 09:54 AM
EU Syria sanctions could be lifted quickly, says French foreign minister
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 09:46 AM
Israelis must now apply for ETA authorization to enter UK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 09:25 AM
From 2026, IDF can recruit Haredim without restrictions
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/08/2025 07:48 AM
Merck says HPV vaccine for men approved by China's drug regulator
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 06:39 AM
Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 05:27 AM
US antisemitism envoy to visit Israel on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 03:40 AM
Ron Dermer meets with US National Security Advisor at White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2025 02:48 AM
Raging Los Angeles wildfire engulfs upscale area, triggers evacuations
By REUTERS
01/08/2025 02:33 AM
Israeli killed in snowmobile accident in Romania
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 11:46 PM
House speaker set to propose bill sanctioning ICC
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 11:27 PM
Trump says he sympathizes with Russia's opposition to Ukraine in NATO
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 10:14 PM
Two men fatally wounded after shooting at company in southern Germany
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 09:35 PM