Body of hostages Youssef Ziyadne found in Gaza

The body of hostage Youssef al-Zayadni was discovered in the Gaza Strip, the family of the abductees were told on Wednesday.

The IDF confirmed the body was discovered on Tuesday in an underground tunnel in Rafah. Initial reports indicated Youseff's body was found alongside his son Hamza's, but the IDF did not confirm this.

Youssef, who lived in Rahat, was abducted alongside three of his children from where they worked on Kibbutz Holit on October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel and murdered some 1200 people. They were members of Israel's Bedouin community. Youssef had worked on the Kibbutz for 19 years before his abduction, N12 reported.

"Our hearts ache. We wanted them to return to the bosom of the family alive - but unfortunately , [he] returned dead," relative Ali Zayadni said, according to Ynet. "Aisha and her brother Bilal were waiting to hug [him]. This is a difficult and shocking disaster."

"Every day, the boys and I checked to see if there was anything new," Ali shared on Wednesday. "We thought they would be released in the new deal because we saw reports that they were among those released. We had hope that they were still alive. The day after, when we received the message that they had been found, we couldn't digest it and said, 'Check, maybe you're wrong, maybe they're alive, don't rush.' In the end, all we had to do was accept the hard news that tore our hearts." Visitors at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. September 25, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Abducted on October 7

Youssef was abducted alongside Hamza, Aisha and Bilal. Bilal and Aisha were both released as part of the November deal.

Youssef leaves behind 18 children, two wives and a number of grandchildren, N12 reported.

The body is being transferred for medical examination to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Walla reported.

Youssef's name appeared in a leaked list published by Al-Sharq, pertaining to the names of hostages to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire, Walla reported.

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed his condolences to the family on X. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"During my tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs, I accompanied the brave family through difficult moments, and I became particularly close to Ali, Youssef's brother and Hamza's uncle, who accompanied me on many of my trips and political meetings and told the story of Yousef and Hamza to many leaders," Katz wrote. "Even now, in these moments, we continue to do everything to fulfill our supreme moral obligation - the return of all the abductees, living and dead, to the Land of Israel."