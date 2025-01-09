Lebanon's parliament elects army chief Joseph Aoun as president

Lebanese lawmakers elected army chief Joseph Aoun as head of state on Thursday, filling the vacant presidency with a general who enjoys US approval and showing the diminished sway of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group after its devastating war with Israel.

"I will work to ensure that the right to carry arms is exclusive to the state," Aoun said after his election was announced. "I promise to reconstruct what Israel destroyed in the south, and Beirut's southern suburbs."

"We will work towards the best of relations with Arab countries," he continued. "We have a historic opportunity to reestablish relations with Syria."

He also stated that this election marks a new phase in the history of Lebanon.

"I congratulate Lebanon on electing a new president after a prolonged political crisis. I hope that the election will contribute to strengthening stability, a better future for Lebanon and its residents, and good neighborliness," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in response on X/Twitter. Gideon Sa'ar, Foreign Affairs Minister, March 28, 2024. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Aoun previously held the post of Lebanon's army commander, and is the fifth Lebanese army commander to be elected as president in Lebanon's history.

He kept Lebanon's army out of the war that raged between Israel and Hezbollah for over a year. More than 40 Lebanese troops were killed in Israeli strikes over that period but the army did not clash with Israel directly.

Since taking over the army command in 2017, he steered the institution through a national financial crisis that demolished the currency and with it the value of his soldiers' salaries, shaking an institution that has underpinned internal stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.