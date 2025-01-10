Biden: We are making some real progress on Gaza deal

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that real progress was being made towards a Gaza deal as negotiators try to reach a ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas.

Biden is reportedly pushing hard for a ceasefire agreement to be reached during his last days in office.

"We're making some real progress, I met with negotiators today," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"I'm still hopeful that we will be able to have a prisoner exchange. Hamas is the one getting in the way of that exchange right now, but I think we may be able to get that done, we need to get it done," he added.

Biden also said he spoke to Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun earlier. "He's a first rate guy... They're also working very hard." PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Collaboration with the transition team

Reports also indicate that the Biden administration is working together with President-elect Donald Trump and his team to achieve a deal before Trump is inaugurated on January 20.