Sydney synagogue daubed in antisemitic graffiti in latest attack on Australian Jews

A synagogue in Sydney was daubed in antisemitic graffiti on Friday, police said, the latest in a spate of incidents targeting Jews in Australia.

Police will deploy a special taskforce to investigate the attack on the Southern Sydney Synagogue in the suburb of Allawah that happened in the early hours of Friday morning, New South Wales state Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna told a news conference.

"The people who do the sort of thing should realize we will be out in force to look for them, we will catch them and prosecute them," he said.

Television footage showed multiple swastikas painted on the building, along with a message reading 'Hitler on top'.

"(There is) no place in Australia, our tolerant multicultural community, for this sort of criminal activity," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a news conference.

Antisemitic incidents in Australia

The incident is the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents in Australia in the last year, including multiple incidents of graffiti on buildings and cars in Sydney, as well as arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne that police have ruled as terrorism.

Australia has seen an increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel. Some Jewish organizations have said the government has not taken sufficient action in response.

The country launched a taskforce last month following the Melbourne synagogue blaze, focusing on threats, violence, and hatred towards the Australian Jewish community.

Australia's ice hockey federation said on Tuesday it had canceled a planned international qualifying tournament due to safety concerns, with local media reporting the decision was linked to the participation of the Israeli national team.