'Shedding Palestinian blood': Hamas says Palestinian Authority killed 19 'martyrs'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 10, 2025 17:12

Hamas on Friday accused the Palestinian Authority of "shedding Palestinian blood" and claimed that it was responsible for the deaths of 19 Palestinian "martyrs" since the initiation of the "Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa," the Hamas name for the October 7, 2023 attacks on southern Israel.

Calling for Palestinians in the West Bank to "intervene immediately," Hamas demanded they "exert maximum pressure to prevent the commission of more crimes and violations against the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, and to make every effort to lift the siege imposed on Jenin camp for the second month in a row."

The terror organization's statement comes amid the PA security force's campaign against Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Jenin.

