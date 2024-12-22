Hamas, PIJ, PFLP demand PA halt crackdown on Jenin terror crackdown

Terror groups Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued a joint statement on Saturday demanding a halt to the Palestinian Authority’s ongoing actions against terror groups in the West Bank city of Jenin.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the necessity of containing the recent events in Jenin to safeguard Palestinian lives and protect the resistance,” the statement declared. “[We] are following with great pain and deep concern the developments in [Jenin] amidst the unfortunate escalation of the security campaign carried out by the Palestinian Authority's security forces.”

The Hamas, PIJ, and PFLP statement went on to stress five points.

First, the terror groups emphasized the preservation of “Palestinian blood” and unity as a “top priority” and a “red line.”

Secondly, the groups stressed the ultimate importance of fighting Israel, stating it was not permissible to interfere or hinder those who took up arms against the Jewish State.

“The Palestinian Authority's security forces and leadership must refrain from any actions that threaten Palestinian unity or harm civil peace,” the statement said.

Third, Hamas, PIJ, and PFLP “demand that the leadership of the Palestinian Authority immediately withdraw this security campaign in Jenin,” stating that the PA’s actions only served Israel’s interests.

The PA must also “work immediately to withdraw the forces and members of the security services from [Jenin] and lift the siege,” the groups added.

Fourth, the statement called on the PA to engage in the “formation of a higher national committee that includes all components of Palestinian society to put an end to this current aggression in Jenin and its camp, prevent the spread of these events to other areas.”

Lastly, the statement called on the PA to end security coordination with Israel and reject American influence in Palestinian matters.

Calling on 'mobilization' to repel operation

Last week, amid ongoing clashes between terrorists and PA security forces in Jenin, Hamas called on “all movements, factions, tribal gatherings, and human rights organizations to mobilize massively” to repel the ongoing operation carried out by PA security forces in the city.

Previously, Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade commander, Yazid Ja'isa, was killed after PA forces engaged terrorists in the Palestinian city.

A week prior to that, PA forces in Jenin killed a Hamas operative there.

On Friday, UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA announced that "Palestinian armed actors" took over the agency’s Jenin health center, adding that agency staff were unable to access the site.