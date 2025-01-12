Jerusalem Post
Western Wall Plaza to undergo maintenance, construction work

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Starting on Sunday and for the foreseeable future, essential maintenance work will be carried out at the Plaza as part of the development and upgrading process, The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced on Sunday.

This includes strengthening and stabilizing structures and improving infrastructure at the plaza, with the aim of improving the experience of visitors and worshippers and ensuring the safety of those staying at the site.

"We apologize in advance for the temporary inconvenience that will be caused to visitors and worshippers as a result of the work. The Foundation appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation in preserving and developing the site."

