Biden spoke with families of Americans detained in Afghanistan, White House says

US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with the families of three Americans detained in Afghanistan by its Taliban rulers since 2022, and emphasized his commitment to bringing home Americans wrongfully held overseas, the White House said.

Biden's administration has been negotiating with the Taliban since at least July about a US proposal to exchange the three Americans - Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi - in exchange for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a high-profile prisoner held in Guantanamo Bay, Reuters reported last week.

Corbett and Habibi were detained in separate incidents in August 2022, a year after the Taliban seized Kabul amid the chaotic US troop withdrawal. Glezmann was detained later in 2022 while visiting as a tourist.