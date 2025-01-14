US Amb. Jack Lew addresses three-phased hostage deal

In the first stage of a hostage deal, there will be a release of hostages during a ceasefire, after which further talks will be held with regard to the release of additional hostages, US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew told Army Radio on Tuesday.

He added that the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners is expected to be coordinated.

איך ההסכם יתקיים? ג'ק לו, שגריר ארה"ב בישראל, אצל @efitriger: "זה הסכם בשלבים, בשלב הראשון יהיה שחרור בהפסקת אש, ואז ימשיכו את השיחות על שחרור של חטופים נוספים. השחרור של חטופים ואסירים יהיה מתואם" pic.twitter.com/F5EJQTrfJo — גלצ (@GLZRadio) January 14, 2025

According to the ambassador teams of the incoming Trump administration also worked on resolving the issues at hand.