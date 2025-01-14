Jerusalem Post
Regev announced her support for construction of airport in Nevatim

By ELI ASHKENAZI

Transport Minister Miri Regev expressed support for Israel's next international airport in Nevatim in the Negev, despite the opposition from the Israeli air force.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, Regev announced that the topic would be brought to the Prime Minister's decision. This comes a few weeks after the Knesset approved, in a preliminary reading, the bills to establish the airport in Nevatim.

Support for the airport in Nevatim received broad support in the Knesset and among government ministers who see the airport as a significant growth engine for the South.

Rabbinic org: Halachic arguments can support both sides of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 08:16 PM
Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos to attend Trump inauguration, NBC reports
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 08:02 PM
Gallant calls for proposed deal to be passed at Hostages' Square
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 07:39 PM
French President Macron will travel to Lebanon on January 17
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 07:31 PM
Pro-Palestinian protester interrupts Blinken speech on hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 06:42 PM
President of Red Cross visits hostage families in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 06:25 PM
Canadian conference to create Islamic caliphate cancelled
By MICHAEL STARR
01/14/2025 06:18 PM
PIJ sends delegation to Qatar to discuss final deal details - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 06:02 PM
Senator: FBI background check of Pete Hegseth not sufficient
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 05:49 PM
Adraee posts video of Hamas rocket launcher in Gazan cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 04:28 PM
Northern Command Chief promises no Hezbollah activity in northern areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 04:18 PM
US bans imports from more companies over Uyghur forced labor
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 04:15 PM
Azerbaijan foils plan to kill senior figure in local Jewish community
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 04:13 PM
Three explosive devices weighing 1.5 kg seized in Umm al-Fahm
By ALON HACHMON
01/14/2025 04:00 PM
Terrorists throw Molotov cocktails at Israel vehicles near Ariel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 03:13 PM