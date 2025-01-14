Regev announced her support for construction of airport in Nevatim

Transport Minister Miri Regev expressed support for Israel's next international airport in Nevatim in the Negev, despite the opposition from the Israeli air force.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, Regev announced that the topic would be brought to the Prime Minister's decision. This comes a few weeks after the Knesset approved, in a preliminary reading, the bills to establish the airport in Nevatim.

Support for the airport in Nevatim received broad support in the Knesset and among government ministers who see the airport as a significant growth engine for the South.