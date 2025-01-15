Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar cuts Europe visit short amid hostage deal negotiations

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar concluded his diplomatic visit to Italy earlier than planned on Wednesday, citing developments in negotiations for a potential hostage release deal. Sa’ar's visit, which included meetings with senior Italian officials and pro-Israel influencers, was part of a broader European diplomatic mission.

In a statement released by his office, Sa’ar said, “Due to the progress in the negotiations for the release of hostages, I have decided to cut my visit short and return to Israel. This is a moment of critical importance, and I intend to be present for the security cabinet and government discussions and votes on this issue.”

During his time in Italy, Sa’ar met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, and Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. He also held discussions with Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Italian Parliament, and members of the Italy-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association. Sa’ar described the meetings as “a testament to the strong and enduring ties between Italy and Israel, particularly in the realms of security and justice.”