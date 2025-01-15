Jerusalem Post
Meta's Instagram outage incidents in US drop significantly, Downdetector shows

By REUTERS

Reports of an Instagram outage in the US on Wednesday morning dropped significantly, Downdetector.com showed, in a sign that the issue has been largely resolved for many users.

At 9:32 a.m. US Eastern Time, there were only 619 incidents compared with 11,255 reports earlier in the day, according to the website that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources. Instagram owner Meta did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms faced disruptions on several occasions, including a global outage in March. Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

