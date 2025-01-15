Jerusalem Post
UN says can only deliver as much aid to Gaza as conditions allow

By REUTERS

The United Nations is committed to delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during the ceasefire, but "we can only deliver as much as the conditions on the ground allow for us to do so," a UN aid spokesperson said.

"The removal of the various impediments the UN has been facing during the last year – which include restrictions on the entry of goods; the lack of safety and security; the breakdown of law and order; and the lack of fuel – is a must," said Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

