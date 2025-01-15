Biden announces ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

President Joe Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, officially announced the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas from the White House on Wednesday afternoon just after Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced the deal from Doha.

Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon. pic.twitter.com/iETWhGXEGA — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2025

"It's a very good afternoon because, at long last, I can announce a ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas after more than 15 months of conflict," Biden said. "That began with [Hamas's] brutal massacre on October the seventh, more than 15 months of terror for the hostages, their families, the Israeli people."

There was no other way for this war to end other than a hostage deal, Biden said, adding he's deeply satisfied this day has finally come for the people of Israel and the families wait in agony and for the sake of the innocent people in Gaza who suffered unimaginable devastation because of the war.

Biden said the elements of this deal were what he laid out in detail this past May, which was embraced by countries around the world and endorsed overwhelmingly by the UN Security Council.

He explained the deal is structured in three phases. Phase one will last six weeks and includes a full and complete cease-fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women, the elderly, and the wounded. US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, November 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Biden said Americans will be part of that hostage release in phase one.

In exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

During phase one, the Palestinians can also return to their neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, and the surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza will begin.

During the next six weeks, Biden said, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war.

American hostage families thank Biden, Trump for ceasefire agreement

Families of the seven American hostages remaining in Gaza extended gratitude toward both President Biden and President-elect Trump in response to news of the ceasefire agreement, saying the "tireless collaboration" between Israel, Egypt, Qatar, the US, and other parties was critical in reaching this moment.

“We are deeply grateful that there is finally an agreement between Israel and Hamas to bring our loved ones — [Omer Neutra, Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Itay Chen, Keith Siegel, Gad, and Judi Haggai] — home," the families said in a statement.

Omer, Itay, Gad, and Judi have previously been confirmed deceased.

Hamas released a video on Dec. 1 showing Edan alive, the first proof of life his family received since hostages released in November 2023 reported seeing him alive.

It's unknown at this time if Sagui is alive.

"We have been waiting for 467 days while our family members suffer from life-threatening injuries, abuse, torture, and sexual violence," the families said.

The families said the coming days and weeks will be "just as painful for our families as we, as well as 64 families, have no horizon when we will be united with our family members."

That's why the families are asking all parties to stay committed to every phase of the deal until it is fully implemented and every hostage has been returned.

"We feel hopeful that under President Trump’s leadership, every last hostage will come home," the families said.

The American hostage families, including the family of deceased hostage Hersh Polin Goldberg, whose body was recovered from a tunnel in Gaza in late August, will be attending Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Hostage Families Forum statement

"We, the families of 98 hostages, welcome with overwhelming joy and relief the agreement to bring our loved ones home. We wish to express our profound gratitude to President-elect Trump, President Biden, both administrations, and the international mediators for making this possible," a statement read.

"Since November 2023, we have been anxiously awaiting this moment, and now, after over 460 days of our family members being held in Hamas tunnels, we are closer than ever to reuniting with our loved ones. This is a significant step forward that brings us closer to seeing all hostages return - the living to rehabilitation, and the deceased for proper burial," the statement continued.

"However, deep anxiety and concerns accompany us regarding the possibility that the agreement might not be fully implemented, leaving hostages behind. We urgently call for swift arrangements to ensure all phases of the deal are carried out. We will not rest until we see the last hostage back home," the statement concluded.