Police, Shin Bet arrest 16-year-old for planning ISIS-inspired explosive attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In late December, Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) arrested a 16-year-old resident of southern Israel on suspicion of committing offenses inspired by terrorist organizations, the police announced on Thursday afternoon.

The individual identified with ISIS planned to fight for ISIS abroad and considered establishing an ISIS cell in Israel to carry out attacks against Jews, according to the statement.

Shin Bet and police investigations also revealed that the individual had carried out plans to prepare explosive materials, and he was found with terror training materials.

