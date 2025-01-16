Jerusalem Post
Israel kills Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist in Gaza airstrikes, hits over 50 terror sites

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2025 17:28

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed a Nukhba terrorist who took part in the October 7 massacre, along with other Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists during airstrikes that took place in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday evening.

The IDF identified the Nukhba terrorist as Muhammad Al-Hisham Zahdi Abu al-Rous. It added that during the October 7 attacks, Rous infiltrated Israel and participated in the massacre at the Nova Music Festival.

Israel's military also added that in a separate joint operation, the IDF and Shin Bet carried out airstrikes in the past day, striking approximately 50 terror sites across the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets included in the strikes were Hamas and PIJ terrorists, military facilities, weapons storage sites, rocket launch positions, and observation posts, the military said. 



