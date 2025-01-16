Trump to announce Sean Curran as Secret Service director, CNN reports

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to announce Sean Curran as his pick for director of the Secret Service, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the plan.

Curran has served as the special agent in charge of Trump's security detail and was with him at the time of an assassination attempt on the Republican during an appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Curran has a close personal relationship with Trump, CNN said, and supervises about 85 people in his current role.

He would replace Ron Rowe, who has served as served as acting director since July, when Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the agency came under harsh scrutiny for its failure to stop a would-be assassin from wounding Trump during a campaign rally.