Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump to announce Sean Curran as Secret Service director, CNN reports

By REUTERS

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to announce Sean Curran as his pick for director of the Secret Service, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the plan.

Curran has served as the special agent in charge of Trump's security detail and was with him at the time of an assassination attempt on the Republican during an appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Curran has a close personal relationship with Trump, CNN said, and supervises about 85 people in his current role.

He would replace Ron Rowe, who has served as served as acting director since July, when Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after the agency came under harsh scrutiny for its failure to stop a would-be assassin from wounding Trump during a campaign rally.

Smotrich met with Netanyahu to discuss hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 10:36 PM
Basketball-Arena briefly closed off ahead of Paris v Maccabi Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 09:35 PM
Ben-Gvir: If Gaza ceasefire implemented, Otzma Yehudit will leave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 09:30 PM
MK Deri: All disputes regarding final stages of hostage deal resolved
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 06:41 PM
Final disputes holding up Gaza ceasefire deal have been resolved
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 06:39 PM
WHO calls for international support to fund aid in Gaza after ceasefire
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 06:30 PM
US envoys working to resolve last-minute dispute over Gaza deal
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 05:41 PM
Israel kills Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist in Gaza airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 05:23 PM
Qatar to supply Syria with 200 megawatts of electricity, PM says
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 04:40 PM
Spanish citizen kidnapped by jihadist group in Algeria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 04:39 PM
Syria ready to welcome UN forces in buffer zone with Israel
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 04:23 PM
Authorities arrest teenager for planning ISIS attacks in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 03:12 PM
Pope Francis falls and injures forearm, Vatican says
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 02:09 PM
EU to give Palestinians €120 million through 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2025 01:35 PM
Qatar's PM arrives in Damascus to meet with de facto ruler Sharaa
By REUTERS
01/16/2025 01:09 PM