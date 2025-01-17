Schumer spoke to Biden to advocate for TikTok ban delay – aide

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer spoke directly to President Joe Biden, urging him to extend by 90 days a deadline for Chinese-owner ByteDance to sell TikTok US assets and prevent a ban, an aide to Schumer said on Thursday.

"It’s clear that more time is needed to find an American buyer and not disrupt the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, of so many influencers who have built up a good network of followers," Schumer said. A growing number of Senate Democrats are urging Biden to stop a ban that could take effect on Sunday.