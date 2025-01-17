Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian president arrives in Moscow for treaty signing with Putin, TASS says

By REUTERS

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow on Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the signing of a strategic partnership treaty between the two countries, Russia's TASS state news agency reported.

Pezeshkian, on his first Kremlin visit since winning the presidency last July after the death in a helicopter crash of his predecessor, is due to hold talks with Putin focusing on bilateral ties and international issues before signing the treaty.

Russia has cultivated closer ties with Iran and other countries hostile towards the US, such as North Korea, since the start of the Ukraine war, and has strategic pacts with Pyongyang and close ally Belarus, as well as a strategic partnership agreement with China.

The 20-year Russia-Iran agreement, which will include provisions for closer defense cooperation, is likely to worry the West, which sees both countries as malign influences on the world stage.

Moscow and Tehran say their increasingly close ties are not directed against other countries.

Cars set ablaze, graffitied in new antisemitic attack in Sydney
By MICHAEL STARR
01/17/2025 10:12 AM
Katz cancels administrative detention orders against Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 10:04 AM
'Significant progress' in talks between Netanyahu, Smotrich
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/17/2025 09:36 AM
IDF begins proceedings against haredim who did not report for draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 09:20 AM
Macron to travel to Lebanon on Friday
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 07:27 AM
US military strikes Houthi targets in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 07:26 AM
Israeli negotiating team returns to Israel after hostage deal signed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 07:19 AM
Cabinet to convene Friday morning to approve hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 07:13 AM
China, Thai police jointly arrest suspects in missing people cases
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 06:30 AM
China's Vice President Han Zheng to attend Trump inauguration
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 05:45 AM
Blinken thanks Egyptian FM for cooperation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 04:20 AM
South Korea's Yoon refuses questioning again as detention deadline looms
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 03:26 AM
China to resume some group tours to Taiwan, state media says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 02:42 AM
Biden weighing action aimed at prohibiting discrimination based on sex
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 02:40 AM
Chinese hackers accessed Yellen's computer in US Treasury breach
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 02:35 AM