Palestinian Authority, Jenin Battalions sign truce following month of clashes - report

The Palestinian Authority (PA) signed a truce with the Jenin Battalions following over a month of fighting, a senior advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas told Al Arabiya on Friday.

PA security forces had been attempting to capture or kill Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in Jenin for the past month. The Jenin Battalions are composed of members of both organizations.

Clashes between PA security forces and the Jenin Battalions led to the deaths of about 15 Palestinians, including eight civilians.