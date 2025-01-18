Jerusalem Post
Palestinian Authority, Jenin Battalions sign truce following month of clashes - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Palestinian Authority (PA) signed a truce with the Jenin Battalions following over a month of fighting, a senior advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas told Al Arabiya on Friday.

PA security forces had been attempting to capture or kill Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in Jenin for the past month. The Jenin Battalions are composed of members of both organizations.

Clashes between PA security forces and the Jenin Battalions led to the deaths of about 15 Palestinians, including eight civilians.

US will hit debt limit on Tuesday, Yellen says in letter
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 12:15 AM
Egypt to establish task force to ensure to monitor hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 10:39 PM
Man found lifeless in burned vehicle near Ma'ale Ephraim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 08:58 PM
Guterres said Israel violates UN resolution 1701 in south Lebanon visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 08:08 PM
US imposes sanctions on Yemen Kuwait Bank, Treasury website shows
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 07:53 PM
Dutch diplomat Sigrid Kaag named new UN Middle East envoy
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 07:19 PM
G7 condemns Russian 'global disinformation and influence campaigns'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 06:19 PM
Syria claims to thwart weapons smuggling attempt into Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 05:07 PM
Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to long-term stability, Putin says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 04:44 PM
IDF approves resumption of Ashkelon-Sderot railway line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 03:57 PM
All clear given after suspicious letter arrives at US embassy in Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 03:44 PM
ICC prosecutor meets with Syria's de facto ruler in Damascus, SANA says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 03:29 PM
Iran and Russia can finalize nuclear plant agreements, Pezeshkian says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 01:36 PM
WHO upbeat on scaling up aid under Gaza ceasefire terms
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 12:42 PM
Gov't set to meet at 3:30 p.m. to approve hostage deal
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/17/2025 12:02 PM