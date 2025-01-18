Israeli air force intercepts Houthi missile after sirens sound across country

The Israeli air force intercepted a missile launched at Israel by Yemen's Houthis on Saturday morning, the IDF reported.

The missile had triggered sirens across central Israel which sounded in major cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated that it had not received reports of a rocket impact.

Rocket sirens sound across central Israel. January 18, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Tzeva Adom)

'No reports of rocket impacts or injuries'

"Following the recent Red Alert sirens, no reports of rocket impacts or injuries have been received so far, except for a few cases of people who fell while heading to protected areas," MDA stated. "Updates will be provided as necessary."

This is a developing story.