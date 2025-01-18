Hostage and Missing Families Forum: Stop spreading rumors about hostages to be released

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum requested in a Saturday statement that the public stop spreading rumors about the list of hostages to be released tomorrow and stop contacting the families on the matter.

"As the release list is about to be shared, the headquarters urgently requests the public: Please do not contribute to the dissemination of rumors. Rely exclusively on updates from official sources," the statement reads.

"Additionally, we ask the public and media outlets to respect the privacy of the families and avoid contacting them about this issue."