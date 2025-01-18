Halevi in Gaza: Security situation in Gaza is better now than before Oct. 7

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. -Gen. Herzi Halevi claimed that the security situation in Gaza is better now than before October 7 in a Saturday evening speech from the Gaza border.

"Our fighting has already created a new situation on the ground," he said. "Hamas has been severely weakened, and we will not allow it to recover or allow it to be in control. The level of security today is significantly better than it was on October 7th and also prior."

"Despite the initial failure, the IDF in this war planned, implemented, and achieved many accomplishments," Halevi said. "The Middle East is undergoing changes; our map of threats has completely changed, new opportunities have opened, and we are preparing for new challenges."