IDF prepares new perimeter for Gaza security defense lines

The IDF noted the importance of the 8:30 a.m. ceasefire, which goes into effect Sunday morning.

According to the military, it is prepared for the intake of three female hostages as of Sunday night.

Next, on Saturday night, the IDF published maps and rules for where Palestinians can move around in this transition period at the start of Phase I of the ceasefire and where they cannot move around.

#عاجل ‼️ بيان عاجل إلى سكان قطاع غزة بخصوص دخول اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ صباح غدًّا في تمام الساعة 08:30. ⭕️أود توضيح الأمور التالية لتفادي الاحتكاكات وسوء الفهم. نحن في جيش الدفاع ننوي التاكد من تطبيق كافة تفاصيل الاتفاق. ⭕️بناء على الاتفاق تبقى قوات جيش الدفاع… pic.twitter.com/iF9jDzbA4g — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 18, 2025

These movement areas are expected to evolve from week to week during the 42-day period Phase I, presuming Hamas delivers Israeli hostages to the IDF as it committed to under the hostage-ceasefire deal.

According to the IDF, on Sunday it will start the process of withdrawing to three defensive perimeter lines surrounding Gaza. 162nd Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen, during a tour in the northern Gaza envelope area, January 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Division 162 will man the northern line, the Gaza Division will man the central Gaza line, and Division 143 will man the southern line.

Ready to fire at violators of security zones

Moreover, the IDF said that its forces would be ready to fire on any Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad forces that violated any of the new security zones.

In addition, the IDF said that the military would go into overdrive to destroy additional terror infrastructure, both using ground fire and air fire.

IDF sources said that in recent days, the military has increased its level of attacks on terror infrastructure as the clock winds down to the ceasefire going into effect. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Drafts of the ceasefire agreement have said that at various points, the IDF will withdraw to 700 meters from the Israel-Gaza border and at certain points from 1,100 meters from the border.

Two of the central tense questions surround the IDF withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, splitting northern and southern Gaza and the Philadelphi Corridor in deep southern Gaza on the border with Egypt.

Regarding the Netzarim withdrawal, it is set to happen around the second week of the ceasefire, with some unspecified continued monitoring of whether Hamas terrorists return to northern Gaza.

The withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor is covered in greater ambiguity, set to take place between day 42 to 50 of the ceasefire, but only if Israel and Hamas reach understandings regarding return of the remaining hostages who are not sent back in Phase I, as well as possible new negotiations about how Gaza will be governed in the post-war era.