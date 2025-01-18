Milei promises justice forAMIA bombing prosecutor Nisman, terrorism victims

Argentinian President Javier Milei commemorated Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) bombing prosecutor Alberto Nisman in a Saturday proclamation, promising justice for the terrorist attack victims and the public servant on the tenth anniversary of his alleged murder.

Milei said that a bill to try those responsible for the 1994 attack in absentia had been presented to the Argentinian Congress so that the largest terrorist attack on the South American country — claiming the lives of 85 — would not go unpunished.

A day before Nisman was going to present a report to Congress on then-Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s 2013 Iranian-Argentinian memorandum of understanding on the bombing, he was found killed with a gunshot wound.