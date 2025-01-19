Gazans begin returning north despite delay in ceasefire - report

Gazans have begun making their way to northern parts of the Gaza Strip despite the fact that the ceasefire has been delayed and the IDF has not permitted the move, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing Gazan reports and footage.

The ceasefire was meant to go into effect on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time but was delayed due to Hamas's failure to provide the list of names of the three hostages meant to be released on the same day.