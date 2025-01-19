Jerusalem Post
Gazans begin returning north despite delay in ceasefire - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Gazans have begun making their way to northern parts of the Gaza Strip despite the fact that the ceasefire has been delayed and the IDF has not permitted the move, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing Gazan reports and footage.

The ceasefire was meant to go into effect on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time but was delayed due to Hamas's failure to provide the list of names of the three hostages meant to be released on the same day.

Netanyahu instructs not to stop fighting until Hamas gives hostage ;ost
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 07:34 AM
Israeli forces start withdrawing from Rafah to areas along Egypt-Gaza
By REUTERS
01/19/2025 03:43 AM
State Attorney's office rejects petition against hostage deal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/19/2025 01:55 AM
Yemeni Houthis warn Red Sea 'hostile forces' against aggression on Yemen
By REUTERS
01/19/2025 01:14 AM
IDF declares Nitzana Border Crossing a 'closed military zone'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:35 PM
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo to examine implementation of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:03 PM
IDF says its prepared for ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 10:42 PM
Milei promises justice for AMIA bombing prosecutor Nisman, terror victim
By MICHAEL STARR
01/18/2025 09:01 PM
Police thwart stabbing attack at Kalandiya crossing in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 07:30 PM
Hostage and Missing Families Forum: Stop spreading rumors about hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 06:54 PM
Halevi calls for reinforcements of IDF troops in Central Command
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 06:00 PM
US promises $117 million in support for Lebanese Armed Forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 04:17 PM
Houthi missile triggers sirens in Eilat, surrounding areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:43 PM
Houthis say will deal with Israel in case of any violations of deal
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 03:30 PM
Security sources estimate 25 of 33 hostages to be released to be alive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:12 PM