The IDF announced on Monday that IDF soldier Staff-Sergeant Evyatar Ben Yehuda was killed and that another IDF officer was severely wounded in an incident in the West Bank.

The Jerusalem Post understands that the wounded officer was the commander of Battalion 8211 from the Efraim Brigade in the northern West Bank.

For now, the circumstances of the incident remain under gag order.

The wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical care.